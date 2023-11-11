Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 : Ahead of India's last league game against the Netherlands in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on Sunday, head coach Rahul Dravid showered praise on Rohit Sharma and said that he has been a leader.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dravid said that the 'Men in Blue' skipper led by example both on and off the field.

"Rohit has certainly been a leader, you know, without a doubt. I think he's led by example both on and off the field. Some of the starts that he's given us, the way he's cracked open games for us. A lot of times people have looked at one, I mean, I can't go into the specific games, I'm sure that you will be able to look into it, but there have been some games where it could have been tricky for us, but the fact that he's been able to get us to those kinds of starts has literally cracked open the game," Dravid said.

When asked about the team's preparation for the semis, Dravid said that they have been doing that really well for which they could maintain some really high standards in the tournament.

He further praised the whole squad and said that the team had done really well in the tournament and represented India fantastically.

"I think just taking the box off, I think what we've been doing really well, which is I think we've maintained some really high standards. In terms of our execution, our intensity and I think it's just continuing on that. On that journey so. I think when we started off and I think I answered this question, I think it was your question only in Chennai, that we'd be playing in nine cities and nine venues. And I think we've travelled the length and breadth of this country and played in eight venues. And this is our ninth venue. And I think what this team has done really well is it has really represented India fantastically. It's played a really good brand of cricket. And we've done that in eight venues. And this is a really great venue. Even if I say so. I certainly think it is. As do a lot of other people," he added.

Talking about the Netherlands, Dravid said that they have been very impressive in the tournament.

He added that the effort that the Dutch side went through to be able to qualify for the semis was really appreciatable.

He further added that the performances of teams like the Netherlands certainly go a long way in boosting the morale of a lot of the other associate nations that they can certainly compete.

"Yeah, very impressive. I think we're very impressed with the way they have played in this tournament. The effort that they've gone through to be able to qualify. I have some, I wouldn't say first-hand experience, but I certainly know how difficult it is for associate teams to be able to reach this level and play. But certainly, I think the performances of teams like the Netherlands certainly go a long way in boosting the morale of a lot of the other associate nations that they can certainly compete and that they've got some very good players. And it's quite inspiring to see that in spite of the challenges that they do face, they're able to compete at this level to play at this level," he added.

When asked about giving a chance to the players who haven't played much in the tournament or playing the same 11, Dravid said that the squad is in good shape after having six days off from the last game.

"I mean, honestly, we've had six days off from the last game. So, we're pretty well rested and the guys are in good shape. That's all I'll say without giving away the level. So, we've had six days off, we've got one game before the semi-final. The boys are rested. So that's all I'll say," Dravid concluded.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (C), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

