CWC 2023: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday

Puri (Odisha) [India], November 5 : Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on the occasion of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's birthday at Puri Beach in Odisha on Saturday.

On Sunday, Virat Kohli turned 35. Sudarsan created a 7-foot-high sand sculpture of the former India skipper inside the replica of Eden Garden. He has also created 35 sand bats and installed some balls in his art. Pattnaik used about 5 tonnes of sand in it. Students of his sand art institute also joined hands with him to complete this sculpture.

Speaking to ANI, the renowned sand artist wished the ace cricketer on his 35th birthday. He also wished good luck to the 'Men in Blue' for the World Cup.

"I wish Virat Kohli on his birthday through my sculpture and best of luck to the entire cricket team for the World Cup," Sudarsan said.

Rohit Sharma-led India are having a great run at the ongoing ODI World Cup. After winning all seven of their previous seven matches, India stands at the top of the World Cup standings.

India had a great start in the tournament. In their first match, they beat Australia, following which they clinched victory over Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka.

In their upcoming match, the Men in Blue will square off against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The team has an opportunity to clinch a win against South Africa and extend their winning streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor