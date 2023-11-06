CWC 2023: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews becomes first batter in international cricket to be timed out

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Experienced all-rounder and former Sri Lanka captain, Angelo Mathews, on Monday, became the first-ever batter in international cricket to be dismissed on account of 'time out' during the islanders' clash with Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The incident took place when Sri Lanka were 135-4 in the 25th over and Samarawickrama had just lost his wicket.

Matthews took his time striding out to the crease and arrived to take strike after the stipulated three-minute mark.

He ate up more time as he complained about an issue with the strap of his helmet, prompting the umpires to have a word with him.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hassan appealed for a time-out as his charges gathered around him to celebrate.

Matthews was seen having a discussion with Shakib, but Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal for a timeout and the umpires, following the rules, sent the former Lankan skipper trudging back to the dugout for a duck.

According to law 40.1.1, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be adjudged timed out.

Law 40.1.2 states that in the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that law, the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the 3 minutes referred above.

After Mathews's dismissal by virtue of a timeout, Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva stitched together a partnership to carry forward the Sri Lankan innings.

