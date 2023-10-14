CWC 2023: Team India arrives at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Ahead of the most anticipated match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, the Men in Blue squad have reached the stadium to take part in the game.

Inda is coming into this game after beating Australia in their opening match of the tournament. India clinched a six-wicket win against the Aussies after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul took charge of the after the batting order failed to make a mark in the game. The Kohli-Rahul pair made a solid partnership of 165 runs.

In their previous encounter, the Men in Blue squad beat Afghanistan by eight wickets after Rohit Sharma made a 131-run knock to clinch two consecutive victories. After Rohit was dismissed, Virat Kohli took charge of the game and played the winning shot to help India beat Afghanistan.

India currently stands in third place on the ODI World Cup standings with four points and has a net run rate of +1.500.

India's ODI World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, R. Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan's ODI World Cup squad: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

The match between the two arch-rivals will kick off at 2:00 PM IST.

Meanwhile former India Coach Ravi Shastri has backed India to beat Pakistan. Ravi Shastri picked India as the favourites in the high-voltage match.

While speaking in an ICC podcast, the former India coach claimed that Shaheen Afridi against the Indian openers will be a challenge and whoever wins it will go a long way in controlling the most anticipated game.

"I think Shaheen Shah Afridi against the Indian opener, that's going to be a challenge and whoever wins the challenge will go a long way in dictating terms in the game," Ravi Shastri said.

