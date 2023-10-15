Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 15 : Following India's thrilling win against Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah said that the team is now focusing on recovery after playing back-to-back matches in the initial stage of the tournament.

While speaking to ICC, Bumrah talked about the atmosphere at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday and said that the team expected the atmosphere to be big but it was as big as it gets.

"I have a lot of cricket here but as a youngster, the stadium was very different back then. But playing my first ODI here, we expected the atmosphere of the stadium to be big, and it was as big as it gets," Jasprit Bumrah said.

While speaking about the momentum of the Men in Blue, the Indian pacer said that the Men in Blue are mainly focusing on the recovery right now.

Bumrah added that the result has been on the good side since the squad's preparation has been good. He further said that the team is pretty relaxed and they are looking to execute and have fun with each other.

"We are not thinking about the momentum right now. The team is right now thinking about recovery. We played three games back to back and the result has been on the good side because our preparation has been good, and the vibe is also good. People are pretty relaxed and they are looking to execute and have fun with each other. Looking for a recovery few days in Pune and then coming back again," he added.

When the anchor asked about his new temple point celebration, the Men in Blue speedster said that he had no intention of making it viral or spreading it everywhere and it just came to his mind.

"I had no intention to make it viral or spreading it everywhere but it just came to my mind. I have seen Rashford doing it as well on YouTube shorts so I thought it was cool. There is no particular backstory behind it. Usually, I am very tired to celebrate but that is one occasion where I did celebrate," Bumrah added.

Bumrah added that on Sunday the team will travel to Pune and the Men in Blue squad is mainly focusing on recovery and not Garba preparation.

"I don't know a lot of Garba but yeah I know the team is very and they would travel tomorrow (Sunday). The team is more focused on the recovery part and on the recovery. We got the win and got a good start in the World Cup," the Indian pacer added.

" I don't really look at it as responsibility or pressure because as a child I wanted to be a cricketer and I wanted to play for India. I wanted to do the difficult job to make my team win. So that's what I am doing and I have learned a lot and to use my experience to help my team," he concluded.

Coming to the match, Indian bowlers completely shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Hardik Pandya Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each to bundle out their traditional rival for 191 runs in just 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 runs off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 runs.

Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma played a match-winning knock of 86 runs. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's scored 53 runs knock guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory.

