Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 : Following Netherlands' 160-run loss against India in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dutch cricketer Roelof van der Merwe said that they carried themselves well in the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Merwe said that they came to India and understood the challenge of this World Cup against high-quality teams.

He accepted that there are many improvements that still need to happen. He added that they have got to look to the next tournament whenever that is and improve.

"I think we came here and we understood the challenge of this World Cup against high-quality teams. I think we carried ourselves well in the tournament. Obviously, there's so much improvement that still needs to happen. But I think the boys stuck to it and we've got to look to the next tournament whenever that is and just improve," Merwe said.

He further showered praise on Rohit Sharma's side and said that they have a very well-balanced side and have match-winners all the way through.

He further added that the 'Men in Blue' are going to be a very tough team to beat.

"India is a very well-balanced side. They have match-winners all the way through. They have shown it in this World Cup thus far. They are going to be a very tough team to beat. The other team also, South Africa has got match winners in their team and the consistency of New Zealand and Australia is Australia. So, it's going to be very, very interesting, but I think India does shape up well," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

In the second inning, the 'Men in Blue' successfully defended 411 runs and clinched a 160-run win against the Dutch side. With the win, Rohit Sharma's side completed nine wins in nine matches and ended the league stage on a high note. Mohammed Siraj led the India bowling attack after he bagged two wickets by giving only 29 runs. Netherlands batters tried to win the game but couldn't stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.

