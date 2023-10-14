Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14 : Ahead of the most awaited match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the Men in Blue Vice Captain Hardik Pandya said that he can't wait to be to play in the high voltage match of the tournament.

While speaking in an ICC video, Virat Kohli spoke about the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne and said that he felt the energy once he stepped into the stadium. Kohli also added that the buzz before the match at the hotel and outside is what makes it so special.

"The lead-up to games like this is what makes it so special. The buzz in the hotel. The buzz in Melbourne in general and outside the stadium was amazing and the moment I stepped onto the field I felt that energy in the stadium," Virat Kohli said in an ICC video.

30-year-old Hardik Pandya said that it is going to be a very exciting time on Saturday.

"Definitely on the 14th of this month, it will top that you know. 110,000 people cheering. I can't wait, it going to be a very exciting time," Hardik Pandya added.

India head coach Rahul Dravid added that it will be great to just experience the environment of the most anticipated match of the tournament.

He also added that he has been very privileged to be part of several India-Pakistan matches during his cricket career.

"It is going to be great to just experience that environment. Experience, the atmosphere that is going to be there at an India-Pakistan game in India in Ahmedabad. The game is probably one of the most incredible environments that I have been privileged to be a part of." Rahul Dravid added.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyXOTYaPHVu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

India is coming into this after beating Australia and Afghanistan in their first two matches of the extravagant tournament and will be booming with confidence.

The last time, India faced Pakistan was in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023, in which Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue clinched a 228 runs victory against Babar Azam's side.

After playing two games in the ODI Worlds Cup, India stands in third place with four points and has a net run rate of 1.500.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor