CWI bans Alzarri Joseph for 2 matches after his on-field spat with ODI skipper Shai Hope

Bridgetown [Barbados], November 8 : Cricket West Indies (CWI) banned right-arm seamer Alzarri Joseph for two matches following his on-field spat with ODI skipper of the national side, Shai Hope during the final ODI of the three-match series against England at the Kensington Oval.

Top Caribbean batters Brandon King and Keacy Carty powered West Indies to an eight-wicket win over England in the third ODI match on Thursday.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe stated that the 27-year-old's behaviour did not align with the core values of CWI.

"Alzarri's behaviour did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged," Bascombe said in an official statement.

Following the statement, the right-arm seamer issued a public apology where he acknowledged the incident and expressed regret.

"I recognize that my passion got the best of me. I have personally apologized to Captain Shai Hope, my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fansI understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused," Joseph said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies decided to field against England.

England opener Phil Salt (74 runs from 108 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) gave the Three Lions.

In the middle order, the visitors failed to cement a partnership and could only put 263/8 on the scoreboard in the first innings.

Matthew Forde led the Caribbean bowling attack picking up three wickets for 35 runs.

During the run chase, Brandon King (102 runs from 117 balls, 13 fours and 1 six) and Keacy Carty (128 runs from 114 balls, 15 fours and 2 sixes) helped the Windies clinch an eight-wicket win.

The English bowlers were sluggish in the second innings and failed to defend 264 runs. Reece Topley and Jamie Overton were the bowlers who could manage to pick wickets for England. In the end, the Three Lions conceded an eight-wicket defeat in the third ODI match.

