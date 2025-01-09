CWI names West Indies women's squad for first bilateral series against Bangladesh

ST. John's, [Antigua], January 9 : Uncapped speedster Jannillea Glasgow and fast-bowling all-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser earned their call-ups to the 15-member West Indies squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against Bangladesh.

It will be the first bilateral series between West Indies and Bangladesh's women's team, set to be played from January 19 to 31. The white-ball series will consist of three ODIS and three T20Is.

West Indies are currently ranked ninth in the Women's Championship table, with 14 points from 21 matches. The top six teams will directly qualify for the ODI World Cup, set to be held later this year.

A direct qualification for the West Indies is out of the cards. Even if they win their remaining matches, the Caribbean side will finish with 20 points, which won't be enough to surpass New Zealand's tally of 21.

But for Bangladesh, it is a different story. They are currently placed seventh with 19 points and could move past New Zealand in the Championship table.

"Bangladesh's visit comes at an ideal time in our preparation cycle. They're a skilled unit that has shown impressive growth, and this series gives us an excellent opportunity to examine our squad depth and continue to implement our aggressive, flamboyant brand of West Indian cricket," West Indies Women's head coach Shane Deitz said as quoted from a statement by CWI.

"We have been focusing on specific areas of improvement in our training and touring, and these matches will help us gauge our progress. The conditions at Warner Park will challenge both teams and make for compelling cricket. I'm looking forward to seeing how some of our younger and less-experienced players respond to the test," he added.

Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe welcomed the series and said, "We are pleased to welcome Bangladesh for an exciting white-ball series. This tour is significant for multiple reasons as it strengthens our bilateral cricket relationships, provides our team valuable match practice, and offers opportunities for vital ICC Women's Championship points."

"We've seen Bangladesh's progress in recent years, and these matches will be crucial for both teams. We are particularly excited about showcasing our women's team to a larger home audience, giving cricket fans throughout the region a chance to see international women's cricket up close. These bilateral series are essential for the continued development of women's cricket worldwide and in our region. We expect some highly competitive matches across both formats," he added.

West Indies squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-capt), Aaliyah Alleyne, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannilea Glasgow.

