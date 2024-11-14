Dale Steyn predicts big bids for Marco Jansen in IPL 2025 mega auction

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has predicted significant bids for young all-rounder Marco Jansen in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

The auction, scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is set to be a major event in the T20 cricket calendar.

Jansen, who has listed himself in the all-rounders category, has set his base price at INR 1.25 Crore. His recent performance in the third T20I against India has caught the attention of many. In that match, Jansen delivered an impressive spell, taking 1/28 in his four overs. He also showcased his batting prowess by scoring a blistering 54 off just 17 balls, including four fours and five sixes, marking the second-fastest T20I half-century for South Africa, achieved in just 16 balls.

Steyn praised the 24-year-old for his exceptional performance and confidently predicted that Jansen would fetch at least INR 10 Crore in the upcoming IPL auction. Despite Jansen's heroics, South Africa narrowly missed their target of 220, finishing at 208/7 and losing the match by 11 runs. In the previous matches of the series, Jansen had also impressed with economical spells of 1/24 and 1/25 in his four overs.

Steyn, tweeted on his official X handle,

"Marco Jansen

A 10 crore player?

I'd say so."

https://x.com/DaleSteyn62/status/1856740796097294573

In the IPL, Jansen has previously played for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), taking 20 wickets in 21 matches. However, in IPL 2024, he featured in just three games for SRH, claiming only one wicket. Given his recent form, Jansen is expected to attract substantial interest from the ten franchises in the mega auction.

This year, a total of 1,574 players have registered for the IPL auction, with 409 of them being overseas players. South Africa leads the foreign contingent with 91 cricketers entering the auction. Besides Jansen, other notable South African players such as Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burder, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, and Lungi Ngidi have also registered for the auction, making it a highly anticipated event.

