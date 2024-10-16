Dambulla T20I: Pathum Nissanka's fifty guides Sri Lanka to victory over West Indies by 73 runs

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], October 16 : Pathum Nissanka's marvellous fifty and bowlers' exceptional performance guided the Sri Lankan team to victory over West Indies by 73 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambula International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Nissanka scored 54 runs off 49 balls which was laced with nine four and a six.

Chassing a total of 162 runs, the visitors were bundled out for 89 runs in the 17th over of the innings. The highest scorer for the side was the skipper Rovman Powell who scored 20 runs off 17 balls with the help of one four and one six each in the innings. Alzarri Joseph (16 runs from 10 balls with one four and one six) and Sherfane Rutherford (14 runs in 16 balls with two boundaries) were only the other two West Indies who touched the double digit mark.

The highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka was the left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just nine runs.

Two wickets each were bagged by Maheesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, and Wanindu Hasaranga in their respective spells.

One wicket was also grabbed by right-arm seamer Matheesha Pathirana in his spell of two overs where he conceded 12 runs in his spell.

Earlier in the day, the hosts Lankan skipper Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, the Asian Lions scored 162 runs with the loss of five wickets after the end of first innings.

Other than Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (26 runs off 25 balls with two fours and a six), Kusal Perera (24 runs in 16 balls with three four s and a six), and Kamindu Mendis (19 runs in 14 balls with 1 four and 1 six) played valuable knocks for their side.

For the Carribbean the pick of the bowlers was Shepherd who snapoed two wickets in his spell of three overs where he conceded 23 runs in his three overs.

One wicket each was bagged by Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer in their respective spells.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 162/5 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 54, Kusal Mendis 26; Romario Shepherd 2-23, Shamar Springer 1-24) beat West Indies 89 in 16.1 overs (Rovman Powell 20, Alzarri Joseph 16; Dunith Wellalage 3-9, Maheesh Theekshana 2-7) by 73 runs.

