Dane Van Niekerk's cameo, Faye Tunnicliffe's fifty help South Africa take unbeatable 2-0 lead against Ireland

Paarl [South Africa], December 8, : A late cameo from Dane Van Niekerk and a solid half-century from Faye Tunnicliffe helped South Africa Women beat Ireland Women by 65 runs in the second T20I. With this win, the Proteas Women took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on Sunday.

Faye Tunnicliffe was named Player of the Match for her fantastic half-century.

Opting to bat first, South Africa posted a daunting total of 201/5 in 20 overs. Faye Tunnicliffe and Sune Luus stitched an opening partnership of 78 runs to lay the foundation for a big total. Tunnicliffe scored her maiden half-century off 40 balls before departing for 51 runs off 42 balls.

In her comeback series, van Niekerk smashed a 19-ball 41, taking the hosts to their second consecutive 200-plus total in this T20I series against Ireland. Van Niekerk hammered three fours and three sixes in her knock.

Chloe Tryon's unbeaten seven-ball 16 in the final overs took them to 201, as she also broke Lizelle Lee's record for most sixes by a South African batter in women's T20Is (49), as hosts posted a challenging target of 202 runs.

In response, Ireland batters started their innings slowly, scoring 33 runs in the power play. They didn't lose any wickets in the first six overs. South Africa's Chloe Tryon dismissed both the Ireland openers - Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis - as Ireland were reduced to 35 for 2 in the seventh over.

Orla Prendergast and Leah Paul shared a 76-run partnership for the third wicket. Paul fell for 40, but Prendergast stayed around till the end to bring up her half-century in the final over, off 39 balls. Ireland's run rate never picked up, as they could only manage 136/3 in 20 overs, falling well short of the target.

Brief Scores: South Africa 201/5 (Faye Tunnicliffe 51, Dane van Niekerk 41, Aimee Maguire 3-43) beat Ireland 136/3 (Orla Prendergast 51*, Chloe Tryon 2-24).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor