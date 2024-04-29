Daryl Mitchell registers unique record during clash against SRH in IPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Daryl Mitchell took five catches during the clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and equaled the record for most catches in a match with Mohammad Nabi.

The defending champions, CSK, returned to winning ways at Chepauk with a 78-run triumph over Pat Cummins-led SRH on Sunday in the 46th clash of the ongoing IPL 2024.

Nabi achieved the catching milestone in the IPL 2021 while playing for SRH against Mumbai Indians.

Coming to the match, half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 in 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes), Daryl Mitchell (52 in 32 balls, with seven fours and a six) and a fine cameo by Shivam Dube (39* in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered CSK to 212/3 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 213, only Aiden Markram (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (20 in 21 balls, with a six) could touch the 20-run mark. They were skittled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, with Tushar Deshpande (4/27), Matheesha Pathirana (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/19) being the pick of the bowlers.

Gaikwad took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

CSK are at number three in points table while SRH are at the fourth spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor