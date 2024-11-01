Dates, venues for Australia's Test tour to Sri Lanka in early 2025 unveiled

Melbourne [Australia], November 1 : Dates and venues for Sri Lanka's two-match Test series and a sole ODI against Australia have been revealed on Friday.

Sri Lanka will host Australia for two Tests, a part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship, and a single ODI, which will help both teams bolster their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The first Test will begin on January 29 in Galle, and the second Test will kick off on February 6 at the same venue. Both teams will square off in the sole ODI on February 13, but the venue remains to be decided.

The two Tests could influence the fate of teams standing in contention to feature in the WTC final next year in London. Australia hold a strong position en route to the WTC final. The Baggy Greens currently sit in the second position with a point percentage of 62.5 per cent.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka continue to breathe down Sri Lanka's neck in the third spot with a point percentage of 55.56 per cent. The result of the series could shape the WTC final depending on how the other results unfold before the beginning of the series.

The last time Australia toured Sri Lanka, the Test series ended at 1-1, while Sri Lanka won the ODI contest 3-2 and Australia took the T20I series 2-1.

Before Australia embark on a journey of the subcontinent, they will host the Asian Giants India for an engaging Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The five-Test affair will begin on November 22 in Perth and will conclude in Sydney, with the fifth Test beginning on January 3.

Australia have failed to win the coveted series since 2014-15, and since then, India have exuded dominance over their bitter rival.

Coached by Gautam Gambhir, India have already announced their squad for the BGT series, while Australia are yet to reveal their cards with less than three weeks left before the first ball is bowled in Perth.

