David Lloyd appointed Glamorgan captain

Glamorgan Cricket on Wednesday announced that all-rounder David Lloyd has been appointed as the new captain.

Lloyd, 29, takes over the reins from Chris Cooke who has stepped down from the role after a three-year spell in charge.

The North Walian will lead the County Championship and Vitality Blast sides, while Kiran Carlson will continue to captain the Royal London Cup team after winning the tournament this year.

The 23-year-old Cardiff-born batsman has also been named as Glamorgan's vice-captain for both the four-day and 20-over competitions.

Lloyd was appointed as vice-captain in 2019 and led the side while Cooke was ruled out with injury, steering the team to three wins and four draws in the County Championship.

In doing so he became the first Welshman to be appointed as captain of Glamorgan since Mark Wallace in 2014 and the first Glamorgan cricketer, born in North Wales, to receive the honour since Wilf Wooller in 1947.

Lloyd made his debut for the Welsh county in 2012 and has made 196 appearances for the club across all formats, scoring 6,116 runs and taking 105 wickets. He was presented with his club cap by Matthew Maynard in 2019 during the County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Newport CC.

On being named as captain, David Lloyd, said: "I'm extremely honoured to be given the opportunity to captain Glamorgan. It obviously means a lot to me growing up as a fan, then coming through the ranks for Wales and the Glamorgan Academy."

"I really enjoyed the experience of captaining in 2019 and I've learnt a lot from Chris Cooke which will hopefully put me in good stead for the challenges ahead," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

