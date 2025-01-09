David Miller feels Dinesh Karthik's experience will help the franchise in SA20 season 3

Cape Town [South Africa], January 9 : Paarl Royals captain David Miller heaped praise on veteran batter Dinesh Karthik and said that the wicketkeeper-batter's experience will help the franchise in the SA20 season 3.

Season 3 of the SA20 will kick off on January 9, the first match will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Meanwhile, David Miller-led Paarl Royals will begin their voyage in the tournament on Saturday against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Speaking at the Official Captains' Press Conference ahead of SA20 Season 3, Miller said that the Royals-based franchise has quite a few new faces and exciting young players.

"I think this year we've got quite a few new faces, some exciting young players that have come through. We've got some seriously good talent there, so excited to have them. A new coach as well, Trevor Penny, someone that has four passportsAustralia, England, Canada, and Zimbabweso he's well-experienced and travelled. He's been around the world for many years coaching and playing, so good to have him in the set-up as well," Miller said, according to SA20 release.

One of the major highlights of this year's SA20 is the inclusion of Dinesh Karthik, who will represent the Paarl Royals.

He added that top England batter Joe Root's experience will also help the franchise in the upcoming season of the T20 tournament.

"And then, obviously, Dinesh Karthik is there. It's nice to have his experience as a senior player. Joe Root, which is really exciting for me to kind of tap into those experienced players. But just on a whole, the guys are training really well. I think we've got a golf day later this afternoon, so that's going to go down well. But yeah, warm-up game yesterday, the day before I think it was, and then tomorrow as well, so the prep is going well," he added.

The tournament will begin on January 9 and go on till February 8. A total of 30 matches will be played, and following that three play-offs will be held on February 4, 5, and 6. Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the final match of the tournament on February 8.

Paarl Royals Squad for SA20 2025: David Miller (C), Dewan Marais, Joe Root, Mitchell van Buuren, Sam Hain, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dayyaan Galiem, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqaba Peter.

