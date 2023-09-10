David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries as an opener

Bloemfontein [South Africa], September 10 : Australian batter David Warner went past legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar to become the opener with the most number of centuries in international cricket.

The 36-year-old batter accomplished this milestone against South Africa in the second ODI.

In the match, Warner was at his vintage best, smashing 106 runs in just 93 balls, consisting of 12 fours and three sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 113.97.

This is Warner's 46th international century, the most by an opener. He has 20 centuries in ODIs, 25 in Tests and one in T20Is.

He has gone past Tendulkar, who has scored 45 centuries in international cricket as an opener. All of his centuries as an opener have come in ODIs.

Also, David Warner now has levelled with England's Joe Root to have the second-highest number of centuries among active players. Both players have 46 international centuries.

At the top is star India batter Virat Kohli, who has a total of 76 international centuries, which is the second-highest number of international centuries overall too. Virat has scored 46 ODI centuries, 29 Test centuries and one T20I century.

Also, Warner has gone past Matthew Hayden to become Australia's eighth-highest ODI run-scorer. In 144 ODIs, Warner now has 6,136 runs at an average of 45.11. He has scored 20 centuries and 27 fifties in 142 ODIs, with the best score of 179. Hayden has scored 6,131 runs in 160 ODIs at an average of 44.10, with 10 centuries and 36 fifties.

The top run-scorer for Australia in ODIs is former skipper Ricky Ponting, who has scored 13,589 runs at an average of 41.81, with 29 centuries and 82 half-centuries.

Coming to the match, South Africa opted to field first. Australia put on an opening partnership of 109 runs between Warner and Head (64 in 36 balls, with nine fours and three sixes).

Then knocks from Marnus Labuschagne (124 in 99 balls with 19 fours and one six) and Josh Inglis (50 in 37 balls with seven fours and a six) helped Australia reach 392/8 in 50 overs, which is their third-highest ODI total, with the second-best score being 417/6 against Afghanistan (2015) and 434/4 against South Africa (2006) being their best score.

Tabraiz Shamsi (4/61) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Kagiso Rabada took two wickets while Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo took a wicket each.

In the chase of 393, SA got off to a promising start with Quinton de Kock (45 in 30 balls with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 40 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) stitching an 81-run opening stand. After that SA sunk to 119/4.

Then a 58-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (49 in 36 balls with three fours and three sixes) and David Miller (49 in 52 balls with six fours) and 64-run stand between Miller and Marco Jansen (23) took SA near 250 runs, but they could not provide enough fight and bundled out for 269 in 41.5 overs.

Adam Zampa (4/48) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Aaron Hardie got two wickets each.

Labuschagne won the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

