David Warner, Mitchell Marsh battling fitness concerns ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Sydney [Australia], April 15 : Australian players Mitchell Marsh and David Warner are monitoring injuries weeks away from the start of this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh is battling a hamstring injury and recently departed from ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to return to Australia to continue his rehabilitation, according to ICC.

While Marsh is expected to recover in time for Australia's first match at the T20 World Cup against Oman on June 5, it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will return to India and feature for the Delhi Capitals in the backend of the IPL.

Marsh had managed scores of just 20, 23, 18 and 0 from four innings for Delhi, but will be a crucial member of Australia's T20 World Cup tilt when the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase commences in the USA and Caribbean in June.

Marsh is expected to be named as Australia's full-time captain in the shortest format prior to the T20 World Cup, with coach Andrew McDonald indicating last month that the hard-hitting batter was an obvious choice for the job after he performed well during recent series against the West Indies and New Zealand.

"I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas. We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of course," McDonald said of the vacant T20 captaincy role as quoted by the ICC.

Fellow top-order batter David Warner is also nursing an injury complaint, with the veteran Australia opener hurting his finger while batting in the IPL on Friday.

Warner was hit on the finger while batting against the Lucknow Super Giants and his fitness is being monitored ahead of his side's next fixture against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

Warner is likely to be Australia's opening batter alongside Travis Head at the T20 World Cup this year.

