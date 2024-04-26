DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly rules out Warner, Ishant from MI clash due to injury

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly on Friday confirmed that David Warner and Ishant Sharma will miss their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Mumbai Indians due to injury.

DC will face five-time champion Mumbai Indians in their home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

On the eve of their fixture, Ganguly confirmed that DC will miss their two key players Warner and Ishant due to injury. However, he didn't reflect on the nature of the injury.

"David Warner is injured and not available for the next game. Ishant Sharma is also injured," Ganguly said in the pre-match press conference.

Top-order batter Warner is also nursing an injury complaint, with the veteran Australia opener hurting his finger while batting in the IPL against Lucknow Super Giants.

Warner was hit on the finger while batting against the LSG and his fitness has been monitored since then.

Warner's latest setback could turn out to be a blow for the Australian team, as the veteran opener is likely to be Baggy Greens opening batter alongside Travis Head at the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in June this year.

While Ishant Sharma has been nursing a back issue. He missed DC's two games due to back spasms against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

In the absence of both players, DC named Shai Hope as Warner's replacement against GT, while Ishant was replaced by Rasikh Salam.

Hope struggled to put runs on the board against GT. Sandeep Warrier got the better of him and sealed his return to the dressing room for a score of 5(6).

Rasikh impressed for DC with figures of 3/44 and played a crucial role in their four-run win.

Currently placed in the 6th spot on the points table with four wins in nine games, DC will face MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with hopes of taking a step towards a spot in the playoffs.

