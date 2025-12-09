DC School Cup: Mihier Doi Ganesh, Shaurya Seth shine with tons on day 2

New Delhi [India], December 9 : The second day of the DC School Cup gained momentum with four action-packed fixtures. Air Force Bal Bharati dominated with the ball, bowling out The Indian School for just 60, while St. Mark's School completed a wicketless chase of 160. Mihier Doi Ganesh and Shaurya Seth impressed with the bat scoring 101 and 100* in their respective match ups, as per a release from Delhi Capitals.

In the first match of the day, DPS Vasant Kunj beat Gyan Bharati School by 59 runs. Batting first, DPS posted 189/4 and Mihier Doi Ganesh top-scored with 101 off 65 deliveries, supported by a quickfire 75 off 47 by Advik P S Solanki, as the duo shared a 172-run partnership. In the second innings, DPS bowlers Ritwik Negi, Hardik Dhama, and Yashank Malik took 2 wickets each as Gyan Bharati was bowled out for 130.

In the following game, Salwan Public School defeated GD Goenka Vasant Vihar by 14 runs. Salwan's 162/8 was led by opener Vivaan Chandan's 89 off 54. However, the bowlers made the difference skipper Ayush Patra picked 4/23, supported by Shivansh Jain's 3/19, bowling GD Goenka out for 148 who couldn't close the gap despite of skipper Bir's rapid 46 off 27 balls.

In the third match, Air Force Bal Bharati completely dominated Indian School, winning by 9 wickets. Bowling first, Air Force Bal Bharati bundled Indian School out for 60 with Aryan Sharma's impressive spell of 2/2. They then chased down the target in 9.1 overs, finishing at 61/1 for a commanding victory, according to a release from Delhi Capitals.

The final match of the day saw St. Mark's School beat DPS RK Puram by 10 wickets. Batting first, DPS RK Puram managed 159/9, with Vansh Arora taking 4/28. St. Mark's captain Shaurya Seth was the standout player, picking 3 wickets in the first innings and then scoring an unbeaten 100* off 60 balls. He was well supported by opening partner Tatvayay Garg's 53* off 40 as they completed the chase in 16.2 overs.

On the third day of the tournament, (Wednesday), GD Goenka Vasant Vihar will take on Laxman Public School, followed by American Edu Global School facing St. Mark's School in the second match of the day.

