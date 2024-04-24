DC vs GT: Mohit Sharma bowls most expensive spell in IPL history

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma on Wednesday recorded the worst figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

During the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi he conceded 73 runs to record the worst spell in IPL history in his four overs after receiving a hammering in the 20th over of 31 runs.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and batter Tristan Stubbs hammered 31 off Mohit's last over as the bowler returned with a figure of 4-0-73-0.

Mohit is only the second bowler to register this record before this the unwanted record was previously held by Basil Thampi.

Thampi registered this unwanted record while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, conceding 70 runs off four overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018.

While talking about the match, Rishabh Pant's carnage, Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs' onslaught powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to 224/4 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Axar's hard-hitting knock of 66 runs off 43 balls while Pant's brutal bashing of 88 runs in 43 and Tristan Stubbs' blitz cameo of 26 in 7 deliveries helped Delhi recover from the early shocks.

