DC's Axar Patel opens up on Impact Player, change in Rishabh Pant's game after return from accident

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Indian and Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel on Monday expressed his unhappiness with the 'Impact Player' rule used during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and opened up on change in skipper Rishabh Pant's game since his return to the competitive cricket after a car accident back in 2022.

Axar was speaking at a press event in Delhi. Delhi Capitals is currently in eighth place in the points table with six points after three wins and five losses. They lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

"The rule makers have made it difficult for us (the all-rounders) with this rule. Everyone gets to play one batter extra and they attack from the first ball due to this batting depth. As an all-rounder, I am not a big fan since the team either goes for a proper batter or a bowler through this rule," said Axar at the event speaking to the media.

On Rishabh's game in this IPL, which marks his return to competitive cricket since the car accident in December 2022, Axar said that Pant is more mature, patient and calm.

"I think maturity is there, more patience is there. Now he takes his time and finishes the match. He is still hitting his shots. He is less angry, more calmer," said the all-rounder.

In eight matches this IPL, Pant has scored 254 runs at an average of 36.28 and a strike rate of 150.29, with two half-centuries. His best score is 55.

DC's next game is against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor