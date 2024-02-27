DC's culture is amazing: Opener Shafali Verma after team's emphatic win over UP Warriorz

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 27 : Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their second match of the WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Marizzane Kapp's 3/5 and Radha Yadav's 4/20 set the tone for Delhi Capitals, restricting UP Warriors to 119/9 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma (64* off 43) and captain Meg Lanning (51 off 43) then put up a remarkable 119-run partnership to help DC chase down the total with ease on Monday.

Speaking after the game, Verma expressed "DC's culture is amazing. It's great fun to be around the team and opening with Meg. She communicates with me after every ball, guides me with my shot selections throughout the innings and it has been helping me a lot."

Reflecting on the performance, Kapp, who was named player of the match, stated, "It was a nice wicket to ball on, but I feel there was value in good shots and bowling as well."

"It's a good team win for us. I felt like we needed that after the close game against Mumbai, so it was nice to contribute to the team's win," she added.

The Delhi Capitals will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third match of the WPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor