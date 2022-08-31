De Grandhomme exiting New Zealand central contract does not presage mass exodus to T20 leagues: NZC

Auckland, Aug 31 New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is not apprehensive of a mass exodus of its players to lucrative T20 leagues in the wake of veteran all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme exiting the central contract to play in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).

De Grandhomme on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket with reports suggesting the 36-year-old had taken the decision after being the surprise pick in the BBL's Draft held recently. A veteran of 29 Tests, 45 ODIs and 41 T20Is, de Grandhomme was selected by the Adelaide Strikers ahead of the BBL-12 season.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) was surprised when Adelaide Strikers' chief coach Jason Gillespie picked de Grandhomme in the Draft, as the player was contracted to the country's cricket board and thus ineligible to play in the BBL.

On Wednesday de Grandhomme made the decision to retire from international cricket after discussing the issue with NZC, with the two parties agreeing a release from his central contract.

De Grandhomme follows in the footsteps of Kiwi pace bowler Trent Boult, who too was granted a release from his central contract by NZC.

However, NZC feels it need not worry about its players seeking an exit from central contract to play in lucrative domestic T20 leagues across the world.

"I don't think there will be a mass exodus. We're pretty confident in our environment and how we're pretty adaptive in how we work with those players," NZC's high performance general manager Bryan Stronach was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand on Wednesday.

"A lot of the time they do get to go and do things like the IPL and other leagues and still play for their country but we do understand it's different for different individuals," he added.

De Grandhomme said in a statement while calling time on his international career that age and injuries were the main reasons for his decision.

"I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries," the Zimbabwean-born Kiwi said. "I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.

"I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the Black Caps since debuting in 2012 and I'm proud of my international career but I feel this is the right time to finish."

Stronach said the environment within the New Zealand cricket team was still attractive for players.

"The success the Black Caps have on the international stage can help ... but we're never going to compete money wise that's not our advantage. That's where we're thinking outside the square. We are letting guys go to the IPL and other leagues and most of the time we can figure this out."

