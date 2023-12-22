Dean Elgar to retire from international cricket after South Africa’s Test series against India

Johannesburg, Dec 22 South Africa’s veteran opening batter Dean Elgar has announced that he will retire from international men’s cricket following his team’s upcoming Test series against India, bringing an end to a career spanning 12 years.

In a statement by Cricket South Africa (CSA), Elgar, the former former skipper will end his international career by playing at his home ground, SuperSport Park, in Centurion from December 26 to 30 and at and Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, from January 3 to 7, also the venue where he scored his first Test runs.

"Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate! Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have," Elgar said in the statement.

Elgar, 36, has represented South Africa in 84 Tests, which will become 86 on his international retirement and eight ODIs. Since making his Test debut against Australia in 2012, Elgar scored 5146 runs at an average of 37.28, including 13 centuries and a career-best 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

"As they say, ‘all good things come to an end’, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game. A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too."

“Having the opportunity to represent my country and the learnings I’ve had along my journey is something I’ll always be thankful for. It’s most definitely been the best learning experience of my life.”

“I also want to take the opportunity to thank Cricket South Africa for investing in me from an early age and giving me the honour of representing my country. I am truly grateful for the opportunities I’ve received since U18 to date,” he added.

Elgar also expressed gratitude to his team-mates, current and former, as well as to fans. “To former coaches and former team mates. You all have played a big role in making me the cricketer I am today, from on field memories and off field moments, all of this will always be in my memory of great fondness.”

“To my current teammates, guys you are all a part of me. There have been so many unforgettable memories shared with you all. A big thanks goes to you all and a big good luck for the rest of your careers. Always fly the flag high and be the role models you are. Represent yourselves and the nation with utmost responsibility.”

“Lastly, to the fans and supporters out there. You all have played an important part of my career. From ups and downs, you are still there to cheer me on. For this I’ll be grateful and will always remember the great times with you all. For now, I look forward to the series coming up and excited about what the future holds for me.”

His contributions with the bat and gritty performances earned him the role of Test captain from May 2021 – January 2023, where he led the side to third place in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship with a notable 2-1 series win over India at home in January 2022.

"Dean Elgar represents a rare brand of cricketer in an age where everything is about innovation and power-hitting. He is a real old-school cricketer that can dig in, absorb and fight. I have no doubt the game will dearly miss him.”

“He has always given everything for his country and never showed any fear, no matter the opposition. He was always there to take on the challenge, leading as captain when the country needed him most. Thank you Dean for all the memories," said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki commented: "We would like to thank Dean for his services over the years. He has represented his country with honour and has been a real ambassador for Cricket South Africa, always playing with his heart on his sleeve.”

“His grittiness and determination are two qualities that really stood out; and these are attributes that all South Africans can relate to. On behalf of everyone at CSA, we wish him well for the future."

