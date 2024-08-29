Deandra Dottin returns to West Indies squad for T20 World Cup

St John's [Antigua], August 29 : Hayley Matthews will lead West Indies' 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which includes the returning Deandra Dottin, who reversed her international retirement recently.

Along with Stafanie Taylor and vice-captain Shemaine Campbell, Dottin is one of the most experienced players in the side, with more than 100 T20I caps for the Windies.

Skipper Matthews is also well on track to cross the landmark, with 96 games to her name, as per ICC.

Apart from being a key batter, Dottin can also contribute with her medium pace.

In fact, the side is brimming with players who can contribute in both departments, with Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, and Mandy Mangru all fitting the bill.

"The players have shown great commitment and determination throughout our preparations," head coach Shane Deitz said as quoted by ICC. "We are focused on executing our game plan and making the West Indies proud on the world stage."

"We have a well-balanced team with a combination of experience and youth, and we believe this group has what it takes to compete strongly at the T20 World Cup," CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe added.

"Our preparation has been thorough, and the management team has worked tirelessly to ensure the players are ready for the challenges ahead," concluded the coach.

Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, and uncapped Nerissa Crafton will handle the pace responsibilities, while Matthews, Ashimini Munisar, Zaida, Qiana Joseph, and Karishma Ramharack are expected to tackle the spin duties.

West Indies are in Group B of the competition along with England, South Africa, Scotland, and Bangladesh.

West Indies will begin their Women's T20 World Cup campaign on October 4 against South Africa. Ahead of that, they are scheduled to play warm-up games against India and Australia.

West Indies squad for the Women's T20 World Cup: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbell (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton.

