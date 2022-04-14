Deepak Chahar ruled out for four months, to miss T20 World Cup?

In what can be called as a big blow, for Team India, all-rounder Deepak Chahar has been ruled out for four months as per reports in the media. Chahar was expected to join CSK in the middle of IPL 2022 season but just a couple of days ago, it was reported that an injury setback has derailed his plans of a comeback. Further scans have now suggested that the pacer is likely to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and might not even be available for the T20 World Cup 2022.

As per a report in the Times of India, the extent of Chahar's injury is a serious one. He has been sweating it out at the NCA in order to make a swift comeback, having decided to not go under the knife for his injury earlier. While the medium pacer seemed to be making progress for a mid-season return to IPL, a injur setback has shelved all his plans. Chahar has purchased for Rs 14 crore by CSK in the IPL mega auction in February.Chahar has 10 wickets in seven ODIs for India, and 20 T20Is for India, returning 26 wickets at 22.26, with his best bowling stats of 6/7 vs Bangladesh in 2019.