Deepti Sharma claims No. 1 spot in T20I bowlers ranking

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma secures the number 1 position for T20I bowlers for the first time in her career on the back of her exploits in the opening game of India's T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

While South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt reclaims the place Smriti Mandhana took from her recently as the No. 1-ranked ODI batter following the completion of South Africa's ODI series with Ireland, as per the ICC website.

Australia's Annabel Sutherland has held the No.1 spot for T20I bowlers since August, but Deepti's latest spell of 1/20 from four overs against Sri Lanka in Vizag proved enough to help catapult the India star to the top of the rankings.

Deepti gained five rating points from India's eight-wicket victory, and the 28-year-old now holds a narrow one-point advantage over her Australia rival at the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers.

Mandhana drops to second on the latest rankings for ODI batters, with Wolvaardt reclaiming her place at the top courtesy of a superb century in the final match of South Africa's three-match ODI series at home against Ireland.

Wolvaardt scored centuries in the final two contests with Ireland as the Proteas claimed the series 3-0, with South Africa's ultra-consistent skipper achieving a new career-high rating and gaining one place to surpass Mandhana at the top.

Teammate Arundhati Reddy (up five places to 36th) also makes gains up the rankings for T20I bowlers following the Sri Lanka contest, while compatriot Jemimah Rodrigues is the big winner on the latest list for T20I batters as she rises five spots to ninth overall.

Rodrigues hit an unbeaten half-century to claim Player of the Match honours against Sri Lanka, and she moves into the top 10 for T20I batters, joining fellow Indian players Mandhana (third) and Shafali Verma (10th).

Sune Luus also makes gains for South Africa as she rises seven spots to 34th for ODI batters, and she improves 11 places to 22nd on the latest list for ODI all-rounders following contributions with both bat and ball against Ireland.

Ireland is boosted by gains for Arlene Kelly (up five places to 27th) on the list for ODI bowlers, while teammates Gaby Lewis (up four rungs to 18th) and Amy Hunter (up three spots to 28th) make eye-catching improvement up the rankings for ODI batters.

