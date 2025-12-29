Deepti Sharma eyes history: 1 scalp away from becoming leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is

New Delhi [India], December 29 : India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma is just one wicket away from making history as the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is; she is currently tied with Australia's Megan Schutt at 151 wickets.

Sharma can achieve this historic feat when she hits the ground in the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India currently leads the series 4-0.

He became the first-ever Indian across men's and women's cricket to reach the 150-wicket mark in the shortest format, with 151 scalps in 132 matches at an average of 18.94, including best figures of 4/10. Sharma reached the milestone after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari during the third T20I last week.

Her spell of 3/18 in the third T20I also helped surpass Ellyse Perry (331 scalps in 271 international matches) with 333 scalps to become the third-highest wicket-taker in all of women's international cricket.

Above her in women's international wicket-taking charts are England's Katherine Sciver Brunt (335 wickets in 275 matches) and Indian icon Jhulan (355 wickets in 291 matches).

In women's ODIs, Deepti is the eighth-leading wicket-taker and India's second-best after Jhulan Goswami (255 wickets), with 162 scalps in 121 matches at an average of 27.32, with best figures of 6/20 and three four-fers and four five-wicket hauls to her name. In five Tests, she has taken 20 wickets at an average of 18.10, with a four-fer and five-for to his name.

In another record, Sharma etched her name in history books, becoming the first-ever cricketer across the men's and women's game to register 1000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals. Besides her 151 T20I wickets, she has also scored 1,100 runs in 132 matches at an average of 23.40 and a strike rate of 104.26, with two half-centuries in 81 innings.

