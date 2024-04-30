Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur gain in ICC Women's T20I rankings

Dubai [UAE], April 30 : India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma attained a career-best-equalling second position and seam bowler Renuka Thakur Singh inched towards her own career-best in ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings after helping India score a 44-run victory over Bangladesh in the first of five-match T20I series.

"Deepti's economical haul of one for 15 has helped her gain one spot and reach within 34 rating points of England spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who leads the table with 759 rating points. Singh's match-winning effort of three for 18 has helped her gain four slots to reach fourth position, just one off the third position she had attained in October 2022," an ICC release said.

In the bowling rankings, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has jumped from 51st to 46th position, and Pooja Vastrakar has risen from 41st to 38th place. In the batting rankings, captain Harmanpreet Kaur has climbed two spots to 17th place, and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has climbed five spots to 25th place.

With youthful leg-spinner Rabeya Khan and captain Nigar Sultana reaching career-high rankings, Bangladeshi players have made significant progress. With a strike rate of 51, Nigar has jumped three spots to the 13th spot among batters, while Rabeya has moved up eight spots to take eighth place in Sylhet with a three-for-23 record. Marufa Akter, a new-ball bowler, has moved up 11 spots to take 32nd place.

According to the most recent updates, which also account for results from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi and the first two games of the five-match series between Pakistan and the West Indies, Ireland's Amy Hunter has risen one spot to 19th place after scoring 71 against Zimbabwe, while her teammate Orla Prendergast has moved up from 37th to 33rd.

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, who was named Player of the Match in the second Twenty20 International after amassing 58 runs and taking three wickets, is currently fourth among batters, matching her career high, and has solidified her place at the top of the all-rounders' rankings.

In the women's ODI batting rankings, skipper Matthews has reached a career-best seventh position after scoring 141 in the final match of their ICC Women's Championship series against Pakistan that the West Indies won 3-0. Matthews has also moved up one slot to sixth among bowlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor