"Definitely not all five Tests": England pacer Wood not playing Ashes series in entirety

Perth [Australia], November 21 : England's express pacer Mark Wood confirmed that he would not be featuring in all five Tests of the away Ashes series in Australia on Friday.

Ahead of the start of the first Ashes Test at Perth's Optus Stadium, Wood, 35, delivered news that could sadden the English fans. Wood is in the playing XI for the Perth Test, though.

"Definitely not all five (Tests). I think it just depends; review it after every game. This one, I have not played a lot of cricket, but I have been there before. So, I hope to be fresh enough to keep the speed gun up and do a little bit of work to compete in a Test match," said Wood in a video posted by cricket.com.au.

https://x.com/cricketcomau/status/1991689793005051995

Wood had hamstring concerns which surfaced during the warm-up clash against England Lions before the series, but he was eventually cleared to play.

This Perth Test marks the veteran's first Test since the Manchester Test against Sri Lanka in August, following which he was ruled out due to injury in his elbow in September that year.

The pacer made a return to international cricket with white-ball fixtures against India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. He played in two ICC Champions Trophy matches, but discomfort in his knee during the clash against Afghanistan ruled him out of competitive cricket for the next four months.

Coming to the match, at the end of the first session, England was 105/4, with Harry Brook (28*) and Ben Stokes (4*) unbeaten.

Skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium on Friday.

This match kickstarts the Ashes mission for a 'Bazball '-charged English unit led by Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Having not won an Ashes series in Australia since 2010/11 and on a winless streak in their past three tours Down Under, this is the best chance for England to start with a win, as frontline Australian pacers, regular skipper Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood are missing the first Test due to injury.

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

