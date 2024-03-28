Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant receives special jersey ahead of 100th IPL game

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 28 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant, who is playing his 100th game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, received a special jersey as the entire team applauded.

DC's clash against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium marks Pant's 100th game in the IPL.

IPL took to X and shared a video of the DC camp celebrating Pant's 100th IPL game and captioned it, "A round of applause and a special jersey for Captain @RishabhPant17 who is all set to play his 100th IPL match."

A round of applause and a special jersey 💯 for Captain @RishabhPant17 who is all set to play his 100th IPL match 👏👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/gSsTvJeK8v#TATAIPL | #RRvDC | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/OQ6jvcTXMK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2024

Pant, in his 100th IPL game, won the toss and put Sanju Samson-led RR to bat in their second game of the season.

The Rajasthan-based franchise will be looking to ride high on their confidence following their 20-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RR are second in the IPL standings with two points against their name.

While DC, tarted their IPL 2024 campaign with a loss against the Punjab Kings. They currently sit eighth on the points table.

After winning the toss, Pant revealed his decision to bowl, his 100th IPL game and said, "We'll bowl first. The wicket looks fine and we want to use it, there might be some dew in the 2nd innings. Feels good to play 100 matches for the same franchise, but every game is important for me. Most of the concerns are regarding injury, but these are things you can't control. Two changes for us - Ishant hasn't recovered, Shai Hope has a back spasm. Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar come in," Pant said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (Wk/C), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan.

