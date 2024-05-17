Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant shares heartfelt message for home fans

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant took to social media and shared a heartfelt message for the home fans on Friday as they were not able to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Pant has been one of the main highlights of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league, as he returned to cricket after 14 months of recovery following his horrific car accident in December 2022.

The 26-year-old scored 446 runs in 13 IPL matches this season. Pant's batting prowess in the IPL 2024 has earned him a spot in India's main 15-man squad for the impending 2024 T20 World Cup as one of their two wicketkeeper options.

"Felt amazing to be back on the pitch after so long! Cannot be grateful enough for everyone who played a part in this! None of this would be possible without the constant love and affection from the fans. The energy was unreal, and I'm thrilled to be doing what I love again. Excited for what's ahead and looking forward to giving my best and making more memories," Pant wrote on Instagram.

Delhi Capitals ended the league with seven wins and seven losses, winning their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Though fifth in the points table, their final standing in the tournament depends on the results of the remaining fixtures.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Kumar Kushagra, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Gulbadin Naib, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara.

