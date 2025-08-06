Delhi Premier League 2025: Digvesh Rathi and Ankit Kumar Involved in Heated On-Field Exchange (VIDEO)

A fiery moment unfolded during the Delhi Premier League 2025 clash between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions as Lucknow Super Giants’ spinner Digvesh Rathi was involved in a heated exchange with batter Ankit Kumar. The incident took place in the fifth over of the innings during West Delhi Lions’ chase of 186. Rathi pulled out of his bowling action just before delivering the ball. In response, Ankit also stepped away at the last moment, leading to tension between the two players. Rathi appeared to say something to the batter but completed the over without further confrontation.

Heated Kalesh b/w LSG bowler Digvesh Rathi and Batsam During Delhi Premier League, Later got thrashed by batsman ankit kumar pic.twitter.com/Z6DgyAtMJW — Kalesh Kafe (@KaleshKafe) August 6, 2025

Later in the 12th over, Rathi returned to bowl and was hit for two consecutive sixes by Ankit. The batter signaled his dominance with a glove gesture, intensifying the moment. Rathi, who had a strong IPL debut with LSG, has been in the spotlight for disciplinary issues, including fines from the IPL governing council for his controversial “notebook” celebration.

Despite the early drama, West Delhi Lions cruised to an eight-wicket win. Ankit played a match-winning knock of 96 from just 46 balls. His innings included 11 boundaries and six sixes. He was well supported by Krish Yadav, who scored 67 in a rapid partnership that helped the Lions chase the target in just 15.4 overs.

The Superstarz had earlier posted 185, but their effort fell short in front of a clinical batting display from the Lions.