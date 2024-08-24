Delhi Premier League: Central Delhi Kings register comfortable 10-wicket win over West Delhi Lions

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Central Delhi Kings beat West Delhi Lions by 10 wickets here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, in the ongoing Adani Delhi Premier League T20 on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 124, Central Delhi Kings openers Dhruv Kaushik and Lakshay Thareja came out all guns blazing. Right from the start, both the openers were aggressive in their approach and were finding it comfortable in finding the boundaries.

At the end of the powerplay, Central Delhi Kings were 60/0. With both Dhruv and Lakshay in good momentum, they chased down the target in 14.5 overs with all 10 wickets in hand. Dhruv remained unbeaten at 68 off 52 balls. His innings included six boundaries and two sixes. He was well supported by Lakshay Thareja, who made 46 off 37 balls. His innings included three boundaries and one six.

Earlier in the contest, Central Delhi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. For West Delhi Lions, who have lost their last two matches, opened the innings with Ankit Kumar and Vivek Yadav. West Delhi Lions didn't get the start they wished for as Central Delhi Kings' Sumit Kumar dismissed both the openers. Amit Kumar made 9 off 7 balls, while Vivek Yadav scored 3 off 9 balls. With both the openers back to the pavilion, responsibility came on Yugal Saini and Krish Yadav. With Central Delhi Kings bowlers sticking to their line and length, West Delhi Lions struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Yugal Saini was then dismissed by Yogesh Sharma for 7 runs. At the end of the powerplay, West Delhi Lions were struggling at 33/3. Krish Yadav along with Ayush Doseja then slowly started rotating strikes and kept the score ticking steadily. At the halfway stage of their innings, West Delhi Lions were 53/3.

However, the 38-run partnership from 43 balls between Krish and Ayush was broken as Ayush was stumped Lakshay Thareja off Prince Choudhary bowling for 21 runs from 25 balls. With pressure mounting, West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen came to the crease. However, his stint was short as he was dismissed by Yogesh Sharma for four runs. Krish Yadav, who was looking in form was next one to go as Prince Choudhary picked up his second wicket. Krish made 19 off 25 balls.

With wicket falling at regular intervals, West Delhi Lions struggled find boundaries. Towards the end of the innings, Tishant Pawan Dabla and Aryan Dalal contributed with 27 and 22 runs respectively. West Delhi Lions made a total of 123/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For Central Delhi Kings, Prince Choudhary, Sumit Kumar and Yogesh Sharma picked two wickets each, while Money Grewal picked one.

Brief Score: West Delhi Lions 123/8 in 20 overs (Tishant Dabla 27* off 22 balls, Aryan Dala; 22 off 16 balls; Sumit Kumar 2/18, Yogesh Sharma 2/12, Prince Choudhary 2/22) vs Central Delhi Kings 124/0 in 14.5 overs (Dhruv Kaushik 68 off 52 balls, Lakshay Thareja 46 off 37 balls).

