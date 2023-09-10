"Delivered when...": Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka on his game-changing spell against Bangladesh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 10 : Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka whose spell swung the momentum back in their favour in the initial phase reflected on the game-changing moments in their 21-run victory in the Asia Cup Super Four against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Shanaka's spell after the powerplay nullified Bangladesh's positive start to the chase of 258. He could send openers Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz back to the pavilion to bring Sri Lanka back into the game.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took charge of taking wickets as the game reached towards its climax.

Shanaka looked back at their performance after the match and said, "Bangladesh bowlers bowled really well, especially Hasan Mahmud. So I thought if I hit the seam, it can work. And I delivered. When there's no frontline bowlers, someone needs to chip in. Normally Kasun and Maheesh deliver at the top. But Maheesh delivered at the end. It's a matter of time, I have played good enough cricket to deliver. Kusal and Sadeera read the wicket really well and played accordingly."

Coming to the match, it was a game of spells and nerves and Sri Lanka did a better job on both counts to clinch a 21-run victory in the 'Nagin Derby.'

It was a hard-earned victory for the Lankans, as they struggled with the bat in the initial phase before a sparkling 93 from Sadeera Samarawickram rescued them from their miseries.

For Bangladesh, Towhid Hridoy tried to keep Bangladesh in the thick of the battle but it wasn't enough to take his team across the finishing line.

Sri Lanka will now face India in their second game of Asia Cup Super Four clash on Tuesday.

