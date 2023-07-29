Deodhar Trophy: West Zone win thriller over Central Zone by 1 wicket

Puducherry [India], July 29 : Harvik Desai and Atit Sheth’s half-centuries followed by Rajvardhan Hangargekar effective cameo provided West Zone a nail-bailing one-wicket victory against Central Zone on Friday.

Harvik scored 57 off 86 runs while Atit smashed 53 off 53. Hangargekar scored fast 24 off 12 balls.

Chasing a target of 244, Hardik and Priyank Panchal gave a solid start as they added 77 for the opening stand before Panchal dismissed by Shivam Chaudhary at 36.

West Zone then lost two quick wickets, as Shivam Chaudhary cleared up Rahul Tripathi at 2 and Karn Sharma took the wicket of Ankit Bawne on a duck.

After Hardik got out at 57, West Zone struggle to keep their wickets, losing Sarfaraz Khan at 24 in Chaudhary’s bowling. Chaudhary then dismissed Shivam Dube at 7.

Atit Sheth took the responsibility move the scoreboard. However, West Zone kept on losing wicket from the other end.

With Chintan Gaja remaining not out, West Zone chased the target in the last over.

Earlier, Central Zone managed to give a target of 244 after losing seven wickets.

Yash Dubey scored 49 off 81 balls, Venkatesh Iyer smashed 43 off 45 balls. For the seventh wicket, Karn Sharma and Shivam Mavi added 50-run partnership.

Karn struck 44 off 46 balls while Shivam Mavi scored 47* off 39.

Shams Mulani was the pick of the bowler for West Zone, taking two wickets. Atit, Hangargekar, Chintan and Parth Bhut bagged one-wicket each.

Brief scores: Central Zone 243/7 (Yash Dubey 44, Shivam Mavi 47*, Shams Mulani 2-42) vs West Zone (Harvik Desai 57, Atit Sheth 53, Shivam Chaudhary 4-18).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor