Hamilton [New Zealand], December 17 : England Test captain Ben Stokes isn't looking to 'hold back' by scaling his workload amid the recurrence of his hamstring injury during the third Test against New Zealand.

On Day 3, Stokes was bowling to New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra at Seddon Park when he immediately held his hamstring tightly and left the field for treatment.

His left thigh was heavily strapped when he sat to see his side endure a 423-run defeat on Tuesday. According to ESPNcricinfo, Stokes will be taken for scans on Wednesday morning in Hamilton.

It was a consolation win for the Kiwis as England walked away with the Crowe-Thorpe trophy with a 2-1 series win. In a span of five months, this is the second instance Stokes suffered a hamstring injury.

The 33-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during The Hundred in August. The injury ruled him out of the opening Test of the three-match series against Pakistan in Multan in October.

In the first innings, Stokes bowled 24 overs, pulled off six maidens and conceded 91 runs at an economy of 3.80. Matt Henry was his sole scalp in the first innings.

His overs were limited to 12.2 in the second innings, where he conceded 52 runs at an economy of 4.20 and managed to pick up two scalps. Will Young and William O'Rourke were his two victims in his second turn.

Despite his series of setbacks, Stokes isn't looking to change his approach and said as quoted from ESPNcricifno, "I worked really hard to get myself into position to play the role that I did this game. And it's just one of those unfortunate things. But nah, I ain't holding back. Every time you walk out to the field as an athlete, you're putting yourself at risk of getting injured."

"Whether you feel great or you don't feel great. I worked my arse off to get to where I was in this game in particularly with my body. It's just sod's law - the first time in a while I feel like I'm young again, something happens. Obviously, [I was] incredibly disappointed walking off yesterday, very emotional about the whole thing," he added.

"You're always asking yourself, 'Could I have done more? Should have done this, should have done that?' But you know, when you sleep in it, and you take the emotion out of it, you realise that when you're walking out there, you're always putting yourself at risk of an injury," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor