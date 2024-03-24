Devine's all-round show helps New Zealand clinch 3-run win over England in 3rd T20I

Nelson [New Zealand], March 24 : Sophie Devine's all-round performance helped New Zealand Women seal a 3-run win over England in the 3rd T20i match at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Sunday.

While chasing the 156-run target, Tammy Beaumont (37 runs from 34 balls) and Sophia Dunkley (0 runs from 3 balls) opened for England. Although, it was not the start the British players expected.

England's Maia Bouchier (71 runs from 47 balls) was the only standout batter for the visitors as she slammed 11 fours and 1 six. However, Bouchier's effort went in vain, as no other players could build a partnership with her.

England ended their inning at 152/8, failing to chase the target.

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates led the Kiwi bowling attack, as both of them bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. Meanwhile, Hannah Rowe and Amelia Kerr took one wicket each to defend the 156-run target.

In the first inning of the game, after winning the toss, the Kiwis decided to bat first. Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout opened for the Kiwis and gave them a fiery start while setting a target.

The opening duo of Bates (14 runs from 20 balls) and Bezuidenhout (34 runs from 27 balls) formed a 44-run partnership. However, England's Sarah Glenn made the first breakthrough of the game as she dismissed Bates in the 7th over. The Kiwi opener slammed just one four after playing 20 balls.

Minutes later, Danielle Gibson picked up Bezuidenhout's wicket in the 9th over. The 30-year-old New Zealand player smashed 5 fours after facing 27 balls.

After two dismissals, Amelia Kerr (44 runs from 35 balls) and Kiwi skipper Devine (60 rums from 37 balls) played a crucial 99-run partnership and helped the hosts gove a target of 156 runs. Kerr slammed 3 fours, meanwhile, the New Zealand skipper hit 5 fours and 2 overhead boundaries.

In the last over of the first inning, Gibson picked up a consolation wicket and dismissed Devine, however, it was too late to stop them from giving up a massive target.

England displayed a sloppy performance with the ball in the second inning, as Gibson and Glenn were the only wicket takers for them in the first inning.

Devine was named the 'Player of the Match' after she showcased an all-round performance with both bat and ball.

Brief score: New Zealand 155/3 (Sophie Devine 60, Amelia Kerr 44*, Bernadine Bezuidenhout 34; Danielle Gibson 3/22) beat England 152/8 (Maia Bouchier 71, Tammy Beaumont 37, Danielle Gibson 10*; Suzie Bates 2/4).

