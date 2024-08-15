Devon Conway, Finn Allen turn down New Zealand central contracts

New Delhi [India] August 15 : Star Kiwi players Devon Conway and Finn Allen have recently turned down New Zealand central contracts, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, Conway has signed a 'casual agreement' like Kane Williamson and made himself available for the international series except for the Sri Lanka white-ball matches, as he will be taking part in the SA20.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, Allen will be signing a Big Bash League (BBL) contract for which he has not signed the New Zealand contract. Both Conway and Allen had been included in the contract list last month and will now be replaced.

Conway will be available for all of Kiwi's nine upcoming long-format matches and has committed to warm-up matches ahead of the Champions Trophy in February. New Zealand will play an ODI tri-series before the upcoming ICC in Pakistan.

Conway thanked New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for their support during the process. He added that it wasn't a light decision to opt out from the central contract.

"Firstly, I'd like to thank New Zealand Cricket for their support through this process. The decision to move away from a central playing contract isn't one I've taken lightly, but I believe it is the best for me and my family at this present time. Playing for the Blackcaps is still the pinnacle for me and I'm hugely passionate about representing New Zealand and winning games of international cricket," Conway was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"I'm excited to be part of the upcoming Test squads for an important period in the ICC World Test Championship cycle and am looking forward to being involved in the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan next February if selected," he added.

Earlier last month, the Kiwi Test vice-captain Tom Latham criticized New Zealand cricket and said that they have to be more flexible with the central contracting system.

Conway and Allen join Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne to opt out from central contract.

