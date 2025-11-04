Dewald Brevis ruled out of Pakistan ODIs ahead of crucial India tour

New Delhi [India], November 4 : South Africa batter Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which started on Tuesday, due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain. The 22-year-old picked up the injury during the third T20I of the tour in Lahore on Saturday, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has not yet announced a replacement for Brevis. The youngster will remain with the squad in Pakistan to undergo rehabilitation, as the team prepares for their upcoming tour of India later this month, which includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Before his injury, Brevis had featured in every match of the ongoing tour. His best performance came in the second innings at the Gaddafi Stadium, where he scored 54 across six innings in Tests and T20Is. The talented batter, however, is yet to make a mark in the ODI format, having scored just 110 runs in six matches, with a highest of 49.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma recently praised him,"(Brevis) can kind of make a bad wicket a good one because that is the talent of the boy," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Brevis' injury comes as another setback for South Africa's ODI squad, which is already missing several key players. Senior cricketers like Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada have been rested for the limited-overs leg, while pacers Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje are also sidelined due to injuries. In their absence, Matthew Breetzke will lead the ODI side, just months after making his debut and is expected to rely heavily on Quinton de Kock, who returns to 50-over cricket after reversing his retirement.

South Africa drew the Test series against Pakistan 1-1, while the hosts took the T20I series 2-1. After wrapping up the Pakistan tour, South Africa will travel to India, with the first Test scheduled to begin on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor