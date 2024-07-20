"Dhoni is number one even today...": Harbhajan schools Pakistan journalist over comparisons with Rizwan

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lashed out at a Pakistan journalist for comparing the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter and World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni to his Pakistani counterpart Mohammed Rizwan.

Pakistani journalist Farid Khan asked his followers in a poll on Friday which one of Dhoni or Rizwan was better to them.

This poll infuriated Harbhajan, who not only questioned the journalist for making such a comparison between a legend and current era player, but also asserted loud and clear that Dhoni is number one in world cricket even today and nobody is better behind the stumps than the 43-year-old.

Taking to X, Harbhajan wrote, "What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket . None better thn him behind stumps."

Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters of all time. Across all three formats of the game, Dhoni scored 17,266 runs at an average of 44.96, with 16 centuries and 108 fifties, with the best score of 224. As a captain, he led India to number one Test ranking, ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, becoming the only captain to have won all major ICC white-ball tournaments. ODIs are Dhoni's best format, having made 10,773 runs in 350 matches and 297 innings at an average of 50.57, with 10 centuries and 73 fifties. His best score is 183*.

As a captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he has led the franchise to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. In the IPL this year, he played under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the team failed to make it to the playoffs, missing out narrowly on net-run-rate and finishing fifth with seven wins and losses each.

Coming down the order, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.66, with a strike rate of 220.54 and a best score of 37*. He hit 14 fours and 13 sixes this season.

On the other hand, Rizwan is Pakistan's premier wicketkeeper-batter, having made 7,017 runs at an average of 43.85 with six centuries and 51 fifties in 206 matches. His best score is 131*. He has not been able to lead Pakistan to a major trophy, despite some fine performances. T20Is are Rizwan's best format, having made 3,313 runs in 102 matches at an average of 48.72, with a strike rate of 126.45, with a century and 29 fifties. His best score is 104*.

