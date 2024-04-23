Dhoni outclasses younger finishers in IPL 2024; leads in strike rate, boundary percentage

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 : As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at their home arena of Chepauk Stadium, all eyes be on the former Men in Yellow skipper and legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who has played some gutsy, powerful and entertaining cameos.

CSK are locking horns with LSG at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday, with the five-time champions currently in fourth place with four wins and three losses, aggregating a total of eight points. They had lost to LSG by eight wickets in their previous match on Friday at Lucknow on April 19. LSG are at the fifth spot in the table with the same win-loss and points, but they have a lower net run rate.

Though 'Thala' has delivered only small cameos during the IPL since the last couple of years, these have been highly impactful and 'paisa vasool' for the fans in attendance. Thousands of fans forget the fan wars and differences that come with franchise cricket to celebrate and cherish the greatness of a player at the twilight of his illustrious career.

In five IPL innings this year, MS has scored 87 runs, ending unbeaten every time. He has a strike rate of 255.88, with the best score of 37* in 16 balls against the Delhi Capitals. He has hit seven fours and eight sixes this season.

Dhoni has an impressive record while batting in the final over of the innings. Over his IPL career, he has scored 772 runs in 313 balls in the 20th over, with a strike rate of over 246. He has scored 53 fours and 65 sixes in the final over. This season, Dhoni has scored 57 off 16 balls in the final overs, with four boundaries and six sixes at a strike rate of 356.25.

Coming out only occasionally during the final two-three overs, Dhoni has the highest strike rate of almost 256 runs in overs 16-20, among batters who have played at least 30 balls in this tournament. Even the young, exciting, T20 specialists like Tristan Stubbs (96 runs at a strike rate of 246), Riyan Parag (91 runs at a strike rate of 233) and the in-form veteran T20 finishers like Dinesh Karthik (197 runs at a strike rate of 232) Heinrich Klaasen (125 runs at a strike rate of 232) fall behind Dhoni.

The most stunning fact is that Dhoni has played just 34 balls in this tournament, all during death overs, while all of these have played over hundred deliveries this season.

Dhoni also has the highest boundary percentage of 87.30 per cent in 16-20 overs, with Dinesh Karthik (80.20 per cent) and Andre Russell (79.60 per cent) are behind him.

