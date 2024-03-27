"Dhoni told me....": CSK's new signee Rizvi following explosive cameo against GT

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 : Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Sameer Rizvi made an impactful Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday and he talked about the advice he received from the franchise's poster boy and legendary former skipper MS Dhoni ahead of his first appearance at the major level.

The fortress at Chepauk stood untouched as the Chennai Super Kings registered a comprehensive 63-run win over the Gujarat Titans on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

During this match, Rizvi, bought by CSK for Rs 8.4 crores in the IPL auction held last year, came in the 19th over and took one of the best T20 bowlers of the world, Rashid Khan, to the cleaners with a massive six on the very first ball he faced in his IPL career. He would go on to hit him for one more six before perishing for a short, but a valuable cameo of 14 in six balls. Despite the amount of runs being not so big, Rizvi's big-hitting and positive intent while facing a world-class bowler stood out. Many lauded the fact that he did not sweat at all in launching Rashid for those two sixes.

In a video posted by the IPL's official X handle, Rizvi said that he was determined to launch any ball coming into his radar, into the skies.

https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1772858948208447951

"The way the situation was in the 19th over when I was sent, I was going to hit it big if a delivery was on my radar. The very first ball was in my area and I smashed it for a six," said Rizvi, who shot to fame with his performances in the UPT20 League last year. He scored 455 runs in 10 matches at an average of over 50, with two tons and a fifty. His runs came at a strike rate of over 188. In 11 T20s for UP, he has scored 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and an SR of over 134, with two fifties.

Earlier in February, he smashed a triple century during the Colonel CK Nayadu Trophy quarterfinals against Saurashtra, Rizvi smashed 312 runs in 266 balls. His knocks had 33 fours and 12 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 117.29.

Rizvi said that he was happy to be picked up by the Yellow franchise since it was his life-long dream to meet Dhoni.

"When auction happened, CSK picked me up, I was happy because meeting MS Dhoni was a dream, let alone playing with him. It has been fulfilled. I got to learn a lot from him and the staff. I am trying to learn as much as possible and do well," said the batter.

Recalling Dhoni's advice, Rizvi said that India's World Cup winning skipper asked him to play his natural game.

"MSD has told me to play the way I do, telling me that the game is the same, the skill is the same, but the mindset is different. He has asked me not to feel pressure and to play as per the situation. He told me to take care of my nerves in the first match in front of a huge crowd," said Rizvi.

On his jersey number, Rizvi said that he originally wore number seven but had to settle for number one as his favourite number was already in use by none other than Dhoni.

"My jersey number is seven. I could not get it. So I got jersey number one. In this team, everyone loves and supports each other. I was playing IPL for the first time and everyone cheered for me with all their hearts. Whenever I want to ask something, I ask my fellow players. I ask them about the mindset of batting. I want to learn these things," he concluded.

Coming into the match, GT put CSK to bat first. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT was restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK.

Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor