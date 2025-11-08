Dhruv Jurel Scores Twin Centuries in India A vs South Africa A Unofficial Test

India A National Cricket Team vs South Africa A National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Dhruv Jurel scored his second century in the ongoing second unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Jurel reached 100 in 159 balls, hitting 12 fours. He completed his century with a boundary off Tiaan van Vuuren as India extended its lead to 370 runs.

Jurel came in at 108 for 4 after Rishabh Pant was forced off the field. He faced two hits in the morning session, one on his left arm and another near his groin from Tshepo Moreki’s bowling. He added 184 runs with Harsh Dubey, who scored 84, in a partnership spanning 250 deliveries.

In the first innings Jurel reached a hundred at a crucial stage when India A was struggling at 126 for seven. He remained unbeaten in both innings. He scored 132 in the first and 127 in the second. This was his fourth First-Class century.

He became the second India A player to score centuries in both innings of an A-Test, after Naman Ojha achieved the feat against Australia A in Brisbane in 2014.

Jurel has also been in impressive form recently. He played two Tests for India against West Indies and scored 125, 44 and six not out.