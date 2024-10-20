Did India under-utilise Ravichandran Ashwin during final innings of Bengaluru Test?

New Delhi [India], October 20 : India's home domination hit a rare roadblock as fine contributions from Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke took centre-stage in New Zealand's eight-wicket win in the first Test at Bengaluru on Sunday, the Kiwis first win on Indian soil after 36 years.

During the first Test loss to New Zealand at Bengaluru, a very surprising decision by skipper Rohit Sharma was the lack of usage of Ravichandran Ashwin during the second innings. In the second innings, which ended with Kiwis chasing the target of 107 runs in just 27.4 overs, Ashwin bowled just two overs, giving away six runs.

Ashwin got to bowl the least out of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (0/26 in three overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (0/28 in 7.4 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/16 in seven overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/29 in eight overs).

This decision from Rohit came despite Ashwin's excellent numbers in the fourth innings in India. In 22 instances when he bowled during fourth innings of a Test in India, Ashwin has taken a massive 73 wickets at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 37.6. He has taken six five-wicket hauls in this phase of the game. Out of all phases in the game in India, Ashwin's bowling average is at its deadliest during the fourth innings as compared to his averages of 27.22, 21.52 and 19.59 in the first, second and third innings.

While Team India getting bundled out for 46 in the first innings, conceding a 356-run lead in the first innings and losing seven wickets for 54 runs in a shambolic batting collapse caused by the new ball after taking the lead in the second innings are no doubt the reasons why India lost, Ashwin not getting more overs could arguably also be one of the reasons why India could not put up much of a fight in the final innings, if not win.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) helped the Kiwis secure a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) provided a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz Khan then took charge, first building a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 off 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Rishabh Pant (99 off 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India collapse, losing seven wickets for just 54 runs as the middle order failed to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling India's batting line-up when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 off 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Tim Southee (73 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 off 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) tore through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

