"Did not expect this type of weather": New Zealand skipper Tom Latham ahead of Bengaluru Test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 : Ahead of the three-match Test series against India, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham shared his thoughts on Bengaluru's unexpected weather conditions.

The first Test will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16 to 20, followed by the second Test in Pune from October 24 to 28, and the final match in Pune from November 1 to 5.

"We did not expect this kind of weather; it's not as hot as we anticipated, which could potentially bring the fast bowlers into play. We'll review the previous game played here, but it's hard to say for sure at the moment," Latham said in the pre-match press conference.

The southpaw recalled the last time they played at this venue when Tim Southee bowled exceptionally well, expressing confidence in a similar performance from him this time.

"I think the last time we played a Test here, Tim took 7 for 60. Obviously, with Ben Sears ruled out, if we do go with three seamers, Tim will definitely be a key part of the equation," Latham added.

He also praised India's fast-bowling lineup, which includes Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep.

"When you think of playing in these conditions, you naturally focus on the spinners. But India also has an equally formidable pace attack with Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep, who's played the last couple of Tests against Bangladesh. It's a well-rounded side," the wicketkeeper-batter concluded.

After the series, Tim Southee stepped down from the captaincy, with Tom Latham taking over for the three Tests against India.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Tests only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

