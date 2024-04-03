"Did not play well": Skipper Shanto's brutal take on Bangladesh white wash against Sri Lanka

Chattogram [Bangladesh], April 3 : Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made an honest admission stating that the hosts "didn't play well" after they fell short in the second Test and succumbed to a 2-0 series defeat against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh had their backs behind the wall throughout the series as Sri Lanka dominated them with a clinical performance in all facets of the game.

In the first Test, they failed to cross the 200-run mark in both innings and even in the first innings of the second game, Bangladesh succumbed to a total of 178.

The second Test in Chattogram turned out to be a surface that came to the assistance of the batters, Sri Lanka utilised most of it while the hosts struggled to put runs on the board which eventually led to their defeat.

"We did not play well, the bowlers showed a lot of character on a wicket like this but the batters did not bat well. Everyone got set but did not make a big score, we have to think about that, make sure that the ones who get set go big," Shanto said after the match.

After falling short in the first innings, Bangladesh showed grit and fight in the second innings, especially Mehidy Hasan Miraz (81*) and Mominul Haque (50). But their knocks were not enough to propel the hosts across the finishing line.

"As a player, we have to prepare ourselves for any situation, but if we play more first-class cricket it will help us," Shanto stated.

"The way Hasan Mahmud came and bowled in his first game, he bowled really well, Shakib bhai the way he batted and bowled, Miraz the way he batted in the 2nd innings, so a few positives," he added.

Coming to Day 5 action, Bangladesh resumed their innings at 268/7, with Mehidy batting positively and dangerously at the crease. Bangladesh batter Taijul Islam tried but lost his wicket to Kamindu Mendis for 14.

Hasan Mahmud displayed a good defensive aptitude for a short time and frustrated bowler. But Lahirudelieverd a rifling sharp bouncer that Mahmud scooped to Nishan Madushka at short leg, before removing Khaled Mahmud with a searing yorker and sealing a 192-run win for Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor