"Didn't sleep whole night after winning the World Cup": Shafali Verma on India's historic triumph

New Delhi [India], November 15 : India's star opener Shafali Verma, who was adjudged Player of the Match in the Women's World Cup final, opened up about the celebrations that followed the country's memorable 2025 title win. The 21-year-old revealed that the team was too overwhelmed to sleep after lifting the trophy.

Recalling stories from India's past World Cup victories, Shafali said they experienced something similar.

"I didn't sleep after the win because I wanted to live that moment fully. I don't even know when the night passed and when it became morning," she said, relating to India's victorious teams of 1983 and 2011 when team members had similar experiences after their World Cup triumphs.

She scored 87 off 78 balls and picked up 2/36 to help India clinch the title. Asked how she feels days after the historic achievement, Shafali admitted the victory is still sinking in.

"Right now about 80% has sunk in. Hopefully the remaining 20% will settle in a few days," she said.

She emphasised that the triumph is a landmark moment for the sport in the country. "Yes, this win is not just ours, it is for the whole of women's cricket. We are extremely happy and now young girls are coming forward, taking up cricket as a career. They will raise their hands confidently and play freely without anyone stopping them," she added.

Shafali said her entire family is very happy. "We finally won the World Cup. Now we don't want to stop, we want to make this a habit," she said.

"I am getting a lot of love from people, even through social media, and it feels great but I haven't thought much about all that. For now, my focus is only on my game and on how I can give my best every time for my country," she added.

Verma was drafted into the squad as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, who sustained a right-foot injury while fielding against Bangladesh. Shafali featured in both the semi-final and final, and played a pivotal role in India's maiden World Cup triumph.

She was not a part of the 15-member squad ahead of the tournament. She came in to open the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana and had to play her part right from the day of her inclusion. The team's belief paid off, and Shafali reigned supreme in the summit clash against the Proteas in an unexpected fashion. She first blazed 87 off 78 with the bat to propel India to 298 and then came in clutch with the wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in the first seven balls of her spell to break a steady chase. South Africa were bundled for 246, and India clinched a 52-run victory.

