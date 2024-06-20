"Difficult for us to find out what is wrong": WI captain Rovman Powell on Brandon King's injury

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 20 : West Indies captain Rovman Powell provided an injury update on opening batter Brandon King, who retired hurt during their Super 8 clash against the defending champions England in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

King was flying high in the powerplay. He raced 23 in just 12 deliveries and started to lay the foundation for a 200-plus total for the West Indies.

He smoked the ball out of the stadium with a 101-metre six off Reece Topley, resulting in a replacement ball.

But he got injured in the 13th delivery of his knock. He charged down the pitch to hit Sam Curran through the cover region.

King went one more step before collapsing and being forced to quit injured after receiving care from a West Indies medical staff member.

"It's a little bit difficult for us to find out what is wrong with Brandon. Hopefully, tomorrow, during the duration of the day, we will find out," Powell said in the post-match press conference.

King did not field in England's run chase of 181, with Shimron Hetmyer filling in as a substitute fielder, and Cricket West Indies released a statement to confirm he suffered a side strain.

"Brandon King has suffered a side strain and will not return to the field of play in this evening's match," CWI said in a statement on X.

Side injuries typically take several weeks to recover fully, making King a significant concern for the remainder of the World Cup, which ends in only 10 days.

Despite suffering a setback with King retiring hurt, the West Indies put on 180/4 on the board. Jonny Bairstow (48*) and Philip Salt's (87*) onslaught sealed a comprehensive 8-wicket win for England.

In the battle between hosts, the Men in Maroon will now travel to Barbados to take on the USA in their second Super Eight match at Kensington Oval on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor